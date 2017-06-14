We were already counting the days until the Psych movie comes out this December, but now we're more impatient than ever.

Early Wednesday, Dule Hill shared a video on Twitter of himself and James Roday doing a little pop quiz on the set of the two-hour USA movie. Holding up a pineapple, Roday asks, "What's this called?"

Then, out of the ether of stage right, Chuck star Zachary Levi pops up looking like a sexier version of Javier Bardem's Skyfall character. "I believe that's a pineapple. Isn't that right, Chucksters?" he asks before continuing on his journey into the night, probably to tie someone to a train track or whatever Bond villains do.

While pineapples are a Psych staple (there's at least one in every episode), they also memorably factored into Chuck. "Pineapple" was a code word that was only to be used in cases of extreme emergency. Does this mean anything for the Psych movie? Probably not, but it's a cute crossover for Psycho-O's and Chucksters.

In the movie, Levi will play Thin White Duke, "a ruthless, mysterious and dashing villain of the highest order," per USA. But we didn't need the network to tell us the Chuck alum was playing a dastardly villain. You don't look like this and not play a bad guy.

Psych: The Movie will pick up three years after the events of the series finale, which saw Shawn and Gus move their business to San Francisco. But after a mystery assailant targets one of their own, Shawn, Gus and the entire SBPD gang will have to ban together during the holidays to catch the bad guys and give Gus more nicknames. That means you can expect to see Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Henry (Corbin Bernsen) and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) get in on the shenanigans as well.

The film will also see the return of many of the show's most beloved guest stars, including Cary Elwes as Pierre Desperaux.