La La Land's Damien Chazelle won the Oscar for Best Director at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday night.

Chazelle beat out Mel Gibson for Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea and Denis Villeneuve for Arrival to take home the award.

The victory caps an impressive awards season for Chazelle, who is now the youngest person to ever win Best Director. Chazelle, who turned 32 last month, is a little younger than Skippy's Norman Taurog was when he won all the way back in 1931.



During his speech, Chazelle thanked his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton, saying "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it."

Chazelle's ex-wife Jasmine McGlade has a producer credit on La La Land.

La La Land was up for 14 awards Sunday night. It won six, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. It didn't win Best Picture, though it seemed like it did for a minute there.

This is the 26th time the Oscars have split Best Picture and Best Director, which usually win together.