Moonlight pulled off a huge upset at the 89th Academy Awards by winning the Best Picture trophy -- even though it almost didn't happen.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the final award of the night and accidentally read the wrong name from the envelope -- calling the entire cast and crew of La La Land onto the stage to accept the award. They were halfway through their speech when they realized the mistake. Moonlight director and screenwriter Barry Jenkins and the rest of his cast then got on stage to accept their honor. (Beatty later explained that he was initially given the wrong envelope, with Emma Stone's Best Actress Win in it.)

Moonlight also took home the trophies for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.

While La La Land missed out on the big award of the night, it did go home with six other trophies including Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Director and Best Actress. Some other surprises included Suicide Squad winning an Oscar! Viola Davis also took home her first Academy Award for Fences.

The awards were in held in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Matt Damon's nemesis Jimmy Kimmel. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Fences

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Foreign-Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tana

Toni Erdmann



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad



Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers



Best Original Song

"Audition" (La La Land)

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)

"City of Stars" (La La Land)

"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)



Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers



Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pearl

Cider and Cigarettes

Piper



Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully



Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours



Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story