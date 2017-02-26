Moonlight pulled off a huge upset at the 89th Academy Awards by winning the Best Picture trophy -- even though it almost didn't happen.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the final award of the night and accidentally read the wrong name from the envelope -- calling the entire cast and crew of La La Land onto the stage to accept the award. They were halfway through their speech when they realized the mistake. Moonlight director and screenwriter Barry Jenkins and the rest of his cast then got on stage to accept their honor. (Beatty later explained that he was initially given the wrong envelope, with Emma Stone's Best Actress Win in it.)
Moonlight also took home the trophies for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.
While La La Land missed out on the big award of the night, it did go home with six other trophies including Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Director and Best Actress. Some other surprises included Suicide Squad winning an Oscar! Viola Davis also took home her first Academy Award for Fences.
The awards were in held in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Matt Damon's nemesis Jimmy Kimmel. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Fences
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Foreign-Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tana
Toni Erdmann
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Song
"Audition" (La La Land)
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)
"City of Stars" (La La Land)
"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)
"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pearl
Cider and Cigarettes
Piper
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story