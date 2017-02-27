No surprise here: Emma Stone won Best Lead Actress during Sunday's Academy Awards.

The Oscar was really Stone's to lose going into the ceremony, where she was up against Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Isabelle Huppert (Elle). But ultimately, the La La Land actress nabbed her first Oscar.

"I realize that a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity, and so I want to thank Damien Chazelle for the opportunity to be part of a project that was special and once in a lifetime. I'm so grateful to have been involved in this film," Stone said.

"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do and this guy," she said, holding up the golden statue, "is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey, and I'm so grateful to that. So thank you so much."

Although this might have been Stone's first win, it wasn't her first nod. The 28-year-old was nominated for her supporting role in Birdman two years ago. She also has a Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA under her belt thanks to her standout performance in the controversial musical.