Now Playing 5 Things We Want to See in the Final Season of The Originals

(Warning: This post might contain spoilers from Season 5 of The Originals. Proceed with caution.)

Judging from everything we've learned about Season 5 of The Originals so far, this show is going out with a bang. The Season 4 finale saw the Mikaelsons go their separate ways in order to protect Hope from the Hallow and when it returns in 2018, we're jumping ahead 10 years. Plus, Caroline (Candice King) is headed to New Orleans to offer Klaus (Joseph Morgan) some moral support after he's presumably lost his daughter for good.

Now, it looks like we might be dealing with another heartbreaking loss. A producer reportedly tweeted (and promptly deleted) a spoilery photo of what appears to be a storyboard with some plot details including the revelation that Freya's (Riley Voelkel) girlfriend Keelin (Christina Moses) is pregnant.

The spoiler that sent fans into a tailspin, however, was the cut-off sentence that read "learns Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) died." The important thing to keep in mind here is that we have no context for this nor do we know how permanent her supposed "death" might be.

The Originals Casts Teenage Hope and Gives Us a Clue About the Season 5 Time Jump

As we've seen with the series, death is not necessarily the end for a character. Davina (Danielle Campbell), who was killed off toward the end of Season 3, has since popped up several times in Season 4 to help out Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) and Josh (Steven Krueger). Let's not forget Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) many close calls including getting shot in the chest with a bullet made of white oak and having his mind completely shattered. There's no telling what's going to happen this season and since it's still so early in production, these details might even change.

One thing is certain: Season 5 is going to be one heck of a ride.

The Originals is expected to begin its final run in 2018.