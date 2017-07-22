Now Playing 5 Things We Want to See in the Final Season of The Originals

The Originals may be coming to an end, but we've still got one more season full of supernatural drama and family infighting.

When we last saw the Original Family, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Kol (Nate Buzolic) all housed a separate part of The Hollow, meaning that they had to stay separated from each other forever or risk The Hollow taking over Hope (Summer Fontana) again. When Season 5 opens, we'll have skipped 10 years, which means a lot will have changed.

The final San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Originals was bitter sweet, but it held a few clues about Season 5.

5 Things We Need to See in The Originals Before It Ends

1. Joseph Morgan will direct Episode 3

Joseph Morgan will take the helm of another episode of The Originals, which will focus heavily on Elijah and his amnesia. Morgan has directed two episodes of the series so far, to great success, and we're thrilled to hear he's been giving an Elijah-heavy episode to focus on; especially since that will probably be the episode where Elijah recovers his lost memories.

2. Klaus and Caroline will interact in the premiere

The world pretty much erupted when fans learned that Caroline Forbes (Candice King) would be visiting The Originals in Season 5's first episode, but the news gets even better. Joseph Morgan revealed at the panel that Klaus and Caroline will share several scenes together (their first face to face since The Vampire Diaries 100th episode), and Caroline will be a source of support for Klaus, drawing on her own experience as a mom.

Joseph Morgan, The Originals

3. Vincent will have some scruff

You may laugh, but Yusuf Gatewood revealed that when he first joined the show, he begged Julie Plec to let him grow a beard, and she firmly denied his request. Now, after years of keeping himself neat and trimmed, he's apparently been given the greenlight to get scruffy. The perks of at 10-year time jump!

4. Hayley and Elijah will find peace

We wouldn't get our hopes too high about Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah finding a happily ever after for their romance, but Julie Plec did say that it's important to her that Haylijah finds peace with whatever ending they get. Since "peace" is often a more complicated definition of "happiness" for Plec, we at least know they'll end on good-ish terms.

5. Freya and Keelin have spent 10 years being in love

Everyone's favorite couple of Season 4 was Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Keelin (Christina Moses), even though their relationship was fraught with difficulties and drama. According to Voekel, Freya has spent 10 years missing her family, but she's also spent 10 years loving and being loved by Keelin, which is music to our shipper ears.

6. New Orleans is Marcel's "mistress"

Julie Plec gave us a tease of Season 5 dialogue between Rebekah and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) that will likely occur when Marcel decides to return to New Orleans. He may love Rebekah but everyone knows Marcel has a mistress and that mistress is New Orleans -- or so Rebekah says.

The Originals is scheduled to return in 2018 to The CW.