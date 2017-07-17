If you were a little disoriented by the five-year time jump The Originals took in Season 4, prepare for an even bigger leap when Season 5 returns in 2018. The show will skip another huge chunk of time, and while all our vampire and hybrid family members will obviously remain the same age, little Hope Mikaelson won't.

17-year-old actress Danielle Rose Russell (A Walk Among the Tombstones) has been cast as teenage Hope, which gives us a nice clue about just how many years this time jump will skip. Given that Hope was 7-years-old in Season 4, we're willing to bet a whole decade will have gone by between seasons.

Could The Originals' Fifth Season Finally Revive Klaroline? - TV Guide

How weird will it be to see a teenager calling Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) mom?

The last we saw of Hope, she was settling in at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Gifted in Mystic Falls, but its unclear if she's stayed there full time or if her mother, made the move too.

There's been talk of creating an entirely new spinoff centered on Hope's young supernatural adventures, but so far she's still just a character in the world of The Originals.

The Originals returns to The CW in 2018.