In the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, Caroline Forbes (Candice King) had to say goodbye to her new husband Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) after he perished in an effort to save his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and the rest of our Mystic Falls favorites from the leering threat of newfangled Hell boss Katherine Pierce.

That effectively ended the Steroline fan ship on a bittersweet note -- on the one hand, they finally sealed the deal and made it official, but on the other, um, he died, which sucks (pardon the obvious pun).

And while the final episode closed the book on that relationship, it also inferred there may be a new chapter yet to begin on TVD's sister series, The Originals, when Klaus (Joseph Morgan) surprisingly made a hefty donation to Caroline's school for supernatural children with a note that read, "I look forward to thanking you in person someday ... However long it takes."

The Vampire Diaries, The CW

Now, we know from the almost-relationship the two had during his time in Mystic Falls that Klaus is one for grand gestures like this, especially when he's trying to butter a gal up. And as anyone who's been keeping up with The Originals also knows, he's had little to no luck in love down there in New Orleans with his hybrid family, despite his history of excessive overtures.

The show has now officially been renewed by The CW for a fifth season, and after checking King's schedule, it looks like she's wide open to finally give the Klaroline romance option a chance by joining her old frenemies in the Bayou.

Is it a coincidence that she's kept her schedule clear post-TVD thus far? Let's hope not.

Both shows' creator, Julie Plec, has dropped a hint that the Klaroline crossover might happen on The Originals someday. After TVD's finale aired, she told The Hollywood Reporter fans shouldn't expect a Caroline Forbes pop-up scene in The Originals' fourth season, but she also didn't foreclose that possibility for later seasons.

She said, "Caroline and Klaus are not coming face-to-face in this season. That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of The Originals ... and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either The Originals or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals."

We all know Plec has a peculiar take on what constitutes a happy ending when it comes to her characters, though, so we'll have to be careful what we wish for when it comes to getting Klaroline back on-screen.