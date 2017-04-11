In addition to the first look at Orange Is the New BlackSeason 5 that Netflix released Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled some still images from the new season, a few of which offers some clues about what the ladies of Litchfield are up to.

Though the fifth season will encompass just three days at the prison, there's sure to be plenty of drama, considering that the season opens with a gun going off in the middle of a riot. But given that this is Orange, there will undoubtedly be a ton of developments in the prisoners' interpersonal relationships as well -- and we can speculate about a few of them here.

Orange Is the New Black: Watch the first minute of Season 5 here

First, it appears as though Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) will attempt to atone for beating the crap out of Kukudio (Emily Althaus) -- and setting in place the chain of events that led to Poussey's death -- by helping her friend through what's surely to be a rough road to recovery. Whether or not these two will rekindle their romance remains to be seen, but this photo indicates that, if nothing else, Kukudio is grateful to have someone to lean on -- literally -- for the time being.





Speaking of star-crossed pairs, Morello (Yael Stone) and Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) appear to be transfixed by something (perhaps the riot or its aftermath?) from the same cell. Here's hoping her relationship with Morello, in whatever form it takes this season, will be the motivation Nicky needs to stay clean.





Elsewhere, apparently Big Boo (Lea Delaria) and Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) are movin' on up together and taking their friendship to new heights -- at the commissary! Big Boo appears to be enjoying the gig more than Pennsatucky. Guess those rumors about Manning leaving the show are false, for now.





Finally, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) has somehow managed to get her hands on an iPad -- in Caputo's office, perhaps? We can't wait to see what's on that screen.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.