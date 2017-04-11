A gun goes off in the first minute of Season 5 of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black-- but who's on the receiving end of the bullet?

On Tuesday, Netflix released a first look at the new season, which premieres in June. The clip shows the first minute of Season 5, which picks up immediately after the end of Season 4, with the prisoners rioting and Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at the head of Humphrey (Michael Torpey), one of the more sadistic guards.

In the first look, Daya pleads for quiet as her fellow inmates crowd around her, most of them encouraging her to pull the trigger. Meanwhile, Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) walk through a nearby hallway discussing their new pledge to stay out of trouble at all costs. Based on Piper's reaction to seeing the riot, we're guessing that pledge isn't going to last long.

The entire fifth season takes place in real time, over the course of three days.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.