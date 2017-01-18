Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing See Which Celebs Make the Cast of Orange Is the New Black Lose Their Cool

Is Pennsatucky getting out of the slammer?

According to a report published Wednesday by In Touch magazine, actress Taryn Manning, who plays Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, is quitting the show so that she can move to Los Angeles and "live a cleaner, happier life." (The show is filmed in New York.)

However, both Netflix and Manning herself have denied the report. A Netflix spokesperson tells TVGuide.com it's simply "not true," and Manning responded to the article with an Instagram post on Wednesday:

#quit #never ILove my squad! Silly magazines but still love ya! Xoxo A photo posted by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:27am PST



The original article, which claimed that Manning "wants to get rid of the friends who don't support her sobriety," has since been deleted from the In Touch website.

Manning has starred on Orange since its first season. Her other film and television credits include Hawaii Five-0, Sons of Anarchy and 8 Mile.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 is expected to air later this year.