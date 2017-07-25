Now Playing Once Upon a Time Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

It's almost time to go back to the Enchanted Forest, but it's going to look a bit different in Season 7 of Once Upon a Time.

Well, maybe not at first. According to Instagram, Jennifer Morrison and Jared S. Gilmore are heading back for at least one more episode -- however we won't find out what happened between Emma and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) until the second episode of the season. On the bright side, we've heard that Emilie de Ravin will be back on set for Episode 4 as the show reboots itself with a new story.

Grown up Henry (Andrew J. West) is kicking it in Hyperion Heights in the new season as his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) tries to convince him to believe in magic. His reunion with Lucy's mom Cinderella -- now being played Dania Ramirez -- depends on it.

The new season also boasts a handful more of new cast members and a more prominent LGBTQ storyline, according to executive producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis. Find out everything we know by watching the video above.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.