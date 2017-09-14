Now Playing Once Upon a Time Brings New Look to Familiar Characters

When Once Upon a Time returns this fall, Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) will have a hot new ride to go with her new attitude.

A Season 7 poster, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, reveals that the fairytale princess has traded in her traditional horse-drawn carriage for what appears to be Henry's (Andrew J. West) motorcycle. Thankfully, she's still rocking those iconic glass slippers.

Ahead of the new season, Ramirez teased a different version of the character and the role she'll play on the show compared to what is portrayed in the classic tale. "My version is edgy and grounded and raw and a badass actually," she told TV Guide. "She's not this damsel in distress. Meeting the prince was [not] the end of her night, that was actually the beginning."

What we know so far is that she and Henry fell in love at some point and had a daughter named Lucy (Alison Fernandez), but then a curse ripped them apart and now they're all wandering about in Hyperion Heights.

The new season will also see the return of favorites like Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) -- albeit different versions of their characters -- as well as some new faces including Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox), who has been upgraded to series regular.

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.