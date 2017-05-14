Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

NBC's 2017-2018 fall schedule has arrived -- and Must-See TV Thursdays is back!

The big news is that This Is Us has grown out of its post-The Voice Tuesday timeslot and will be heading to Thursday nights to take on the biggest scripted competition in Broadcast TV: ABC's Shonda Rhimes block, #TGIT. The Dan Fogelman family drama, which was a blockbuster hit for NBC this past season, will now air at 9/8c on Thursdays, following the revival of Will & Grace and Tina Fey's Great News.

"Obviously This Is Us is a show that we think is peerless at the moment, in broadcast television," NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told reporters during a conference call Sunday morning. "Our hope is to create the return of Must-See TV on Thursdays."

This Is Us has also landed the coveted post-Super Bowl spot and will air a special episode following the big game on Feb. 4.

In less fortunate news, NBC has replaced its genre-Fridays now that Grimm is gone with a more action-packed selection. Blindspot and Taken will now hold down Friday night primetime for the first half of the season.

The Blacklist is also on the move and will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. Chicago Med is being bumped to midseason, and Greenblatt said the network still has not made a "definitive decision" about whether to renew Chicago Justice.

The fall slate will see the launch of military drama The Brave -- which will get a healthy lead-in from Season 13 of The Voice on Mondays. Meanwhile, Dick Wolf's latest enterprise Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will take some This Is Us love by filling the 10 p.m. hour on Thursdays.

Check out the schedule below, and reserve your couch time accordingly.

MONDAY

8/7c: The Voice (Two hours)

10/9c: The Brave (New series)

TUESDAY

8/7c: The Voice

9/8c: Superstore

9:30/8:30c: The Good Place

10/9c: Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: The Blacklist

9/8c: Law & Order: SVU

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8/7c: Will & Grace

8:30/7:30c: Great News

9/8c: This Is Us

10/9c: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

FRIDAY

8/7c: Blindspot

9/8c: Taken

10/9c: Dateline NBC

SUNDAY

8:30/7:30c: Sunday Night Football

After football season, the Sunday night lineup will consist of Little Big Shots, Ellen's Game of Games and Shades of Blue.

MIDSEASON

In addition to Chicago Med, NBC's midseason schedule will see the launch of Jason Katim's musical drama Rise, Good Girls from Scandal alum Jenna Bans, and the Sarah Shahi starrer Reverie.

New comedies A.P. Bio and Champions,along with non-scripted series The Awesome Show from Chris Hardwick, Ellen's Game of Games from Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris' Genius Junior and The Handmade Project with Nick Offerman and Megan Mullaly will also show their stuff in the spring.

