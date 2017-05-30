Now Playing How to Survive the This Is Us Summer Hiatus

It looks like This Is Uswon't be challenging Scandal this fall, after all.

NBC is reorganizing its fall schedule and moving This Is Us back to its Tuesday post-The Voice time slot instead of following through with the bold move to put the family drama against Shondaland's TGIT line-up.

According to Deadline, the reorganization is to save This Is Us from having to deal with the preemptions from NBC's Thursday Night Football deal along with the Olympics come next winter. Dick Wolf's next outing Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will also follow This Is Us back to Tuesday.

Instead, the more procedural Chicago Fire will return to Thursdays at 10 p.m. with NBC's comedy slate filling out the two earlier hours. The Will & Grace revival, which was originally going to open the evening, moves up to 9 p.m., which is a familiar slot for the sitcom. Superstore now kicks off Thursdays, followed by The Good Place at 8:30 and Great Newsat 9:30.

Add This Is Us to your watchlist now

While the reorganization will allow This Is Us fans to get more new episodes without interruptions, it looks like NBC is backing down from reviving its "Must-See-TV" brand on Thursday nights and attempting to bring TGIT down as the No. 1 scripted block on the night. (Thursday Night Football will always dominate in ratings overall).

Here is NBC's revised Tuesday and Thursday night schedules for the fall.

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. - The Voice

9 p.m. - This Is Us

10 p.m. - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. - Superstore

8:30 p.m. - The Good Place

9 p.m. - Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. - Great News

10 p.m. - Chicago Fire