*encrypted robo voice* Supporters of fsociety, I have good news and bad news.

Let's start with the bad news, which is actually good news if you think about it: The premiere of Mr. Robot's third season has been pushed back to October of this year instead of the usual summer start for USA's trippy drama, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Seasons 1 and 2 started in June and July, respectively, but the extra few months should give creator Sam Esmail a bit more time to put a better product out there. If you'll recall, Mr. Robot stormed onto the scene with a spectacular debut season, but hit the sophomore wall hard in Season 2 with a chapter that was picked apart by online sleuths and didn't have the same impact as Season 1.

Esmail is likely thankful for the later start; he not only wrote and directed all episodes of Season 2, but had to deal with USA's late decision to add two more episodes to Season 2, bringing the total count for the season to a dozen. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. He's also got that Metropolis reboot he's working on, though that's a few years out.

And for that good news: Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale, he of Boardwalk Empire and more regrettably Vinyl, has joined the Season 3 cast as a series regular. He'll play Irving, a no-nonsense used car salesman. Begin theorizing now!

Also a good sign is B.D. Wong, who plays Dark Army leader Whiterose, has been elevated to series regular, meaning we'll get a lot more cryptic discussions about time and long shots of walls of clocks.