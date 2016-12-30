2016 was filled with plenty of television highs, but that doesn't mean we didn't have any TV gripes this year. In fact, we have plenty. But there's a huge difference in being disappointed in a series and cutting it out of your life forever. Because at the end of the day, if you're watching a show, it's because you love it - or at least you once did. And just because a show may have had a bad season or seemingly jumped the shark, doesn't mean you should give up on it just yet, because buried underneath all the weird plot twists and chair murders, still might be that show you fell for in the first place.

Here are seven shows we're giving a second chance next year.

Mr. Robot: After its critically-acclaimed first season, Mr. Robot's sophomore run was plagued by pacing problems and anti-climactic reveals. (The prison reveal, in particular, was wheel-spinning at its worst.) But even within this disappointing season was a very good show that simply needed a better editor. There were so many moments interspersed throughout the 12 episodes that were so beautiful, exciting and impeccably executed that they more than earned enough good will for us to keep Mr. Robot's DVR series pass.

UnREAL: The problems with UnREAL's second season were massive and numerous, so rather than dwell on the past (the police shooting! Quinn's infertility! Literally everything that happened with Rachel and Coleman! The mother f---ing double homicide!), let's do our best to focus on the future. Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer's performances are still some of the best you'll catch on TV, and now that new showrunner Stacy Rukeyser has taken over, we're hopeful that Rachel and Quinn's relationship will once again get the attention and care it deserves. And in what should be a very fun mix-up, Season 3 will also show us our first female Everlasting Suitor. All in all, there are enough changes both behind the scenes and in the show's format to warrant another chance.

You're the Worst: If you were let down by You're the Worst's third season, you aren't alone. Particularly when compared to the heart-wrenching second season, the storylines just fell flat. And yet, we applaud creator Stephen Falk for the way he took risks this year, giving us an entire episode without any of the four lead characters, the impressive single-take wedding episode and, of course, breaking up the central couple after the most epic proposal of all time. That's why, despite some of the issues with Season 3, we're not ready to quit You're the Worst. We're far too invested in Gretchen (Aya Cash), Jimmy (Chris Geere), Lindsay (Kether Donohue) and Edgar (Desmin Borges) to not see what they'll do now that they're all on their own, and we have full faith in Falk that he'll payoff our goodwill and more.

Empire: When Empire first debuted, it was a pop-culture phenomenon. But sometime during its second season, this over-the-top soap opera began sliding off the rails. And this year, it became a full-blown train wreck thanks to the introduction of Ghost Rhonda. But let's get real: After watching Andre (Trai Byers) engage in a threesome with an aspiring singer and the ghost of his dead wife, we think it's fair to say Empire already hit rock bottom. That means, there's nowhere else to go but up! And we just aren't ready to cut Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) out of our lives just yet.

Scandal: No matter how corrupt or crazy the political world of Scandal got, we always had our White Hat, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), to guide us through. Unfortunately, Liv officially lost all White Hat privileges after she beat a disabled man to death with a chair. Was Andrew the absolute worst? Yes! He had her kidnapped in order to start a war! However, squashing a man's head like a grape crosses a line Olivia can't come back from. But if Shonda Rhimes can bring Grey's Anatomy back to greatness after the disastrous Ghost Denny season, anything is possible.

Daredevil: After an incredible first season, Daredevil Season 2 burned us; it burned us bad. What is Black Sky? What was that giant hole for? Does anyone actually remember the Blacksmith? Why wasn't there more Foggy? The over-stuffed season was a confusing slog to get through that left us with far more questions than answers. However, Daredevil still has so much going for it, and maybe now that it won't be so preoccupied with establishing the Punisher, Elektra and the magical ninja collective the Hand, it can get back to what this show does so well: telling a relatable - and comprehensible - superhero story.

The 100: During its third season, The 100 faced more than its fair share of controversy over the deaths of Lexa (Alycia Degnam-Carey) and Lincoln (Ricky Whittle), and the season finale left fans with a bad sense of déjà vu. (How many times can Clarke save the day by pressing a button or pulling a lever at the eleventh hour? Apparently three and counting.) But now that we've officially put the mind control to bed and the (slightly depleted) gang is back together and ready to take on a nuclear meltdown, The 100 seems to be preparing for another hard reboot. So let's let go of the past and enter Season 4 with an open mind, because it just might surprise us.

Gifs via Giphy.