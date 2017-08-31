It looks like Milo Ventimiglia is stepping into the producing game. The This Is Us star is teaming up with NBC for an exciting new police drama centering around an elite task force working to protect their own.

According to Variety, the network is developing a new show called Greenlit about a highly-skilled group of federal agents whose impressive backgrounds include working for the FBI, Secret Service, IRS and SWAT. Their job is to protect members of law enforcement who find themselves targeted for murder (or "greenlit," as they call it) by various criminal organizations.

Ventimiglia will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Russ Cundiff, Andrew Lenchewski (Royal Pains) and Kevin O'Hare, who will also write the script.

Phillip Noyce, whose past credits include the pilot for Tru Calling and an episode of 2016's Roots, is stepping in to direct the pilot. He's also the man behind the grossly underrated thriller Dead Calm starring Nicole Kidman, Sam Neill and Billy Zane, so Greenlit should be in good hands.

Though the series has assembled its all-star team to bring it to TV, NBC has yet to order the pilot so it may be a while before you get to see it (it ever). In the meantime, you can catch Ventimiglia contend for Greatest Dad Ever on This Is Us, which kicks off Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on NBC.