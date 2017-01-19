Miguel Ferrer, who played NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles,died Thursday of cancer. He was 61.

Born in Santa Monica, Ferrer was the oldest child of Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney, making him a cousin of actor George Clooney.

He got his start in television in the 1980s, with small parts in movies and guest roles on TV shows, including Magnum, P.I. and The Man Who Wasn't There. In 1987, he played villain Bob Morton in RoboCop.

In addition to NCIS: LA, on which he has starred since 2012, Ferrer's other notable television credits include Twin Peaks and Crossing Jordan. He will reprise his Twin Peaks character, FBI forensic pathologist Albert Rosenfield, in the upcoming revival.

NCIS: LA showrunner Scott Gemmill issued the following statement about Ferrer's passing: "Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed."

Ferrer is survived by his wife Lori and two sons.