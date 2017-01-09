After years of hearing about the Twin Peaks revival, Showtime gave the press some concrete proof the series is definitely coming at the Television Critics Association winter previews on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Showtime President and CEO David Nevins announced the premiere date, and then creator David Lynch, along with some of the cast of the revival, followed to discuss evasively tease what to expect.

"I love this world of Twin Peaks," Lynch said. "I often thought about what might be happening. I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters. It was Mark [Frost] who contacted me, many years ago now, that asked if I wanted to back into that world...That's what got us going again for this one."

Naturally, Lynch and the cast were very fearful of giving away plot details, but TVGuide.com gathered up everything we learned from the day so you have all your Twin Peaks news in one convenient place.

Premiere date:

Twin Peaks premieres May 21 at 9/8c on Showtime. The premiere is two hours long, and the third and fourth episodes will be available immediately after for Showtime and Showtime Anywhere subscribers.

How much we are getting:

The first season is 18 hours long. Since the first episode is two-hours long, and Episodes 3 and 4 will air back to back on May 28, you can expect the first season to run about about 16 weeks. Lynch wrote and directed the entire season.

Pro tip: Make sure you also watch Fire Walk with Me

We assume that those anxious about the Twin Peaks revival have watched the original series (available on Netflix), but Lynch says that the spin-off film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Meis also essential viewing before the show returns. "It's the story of Laura Palmer's last seven days and very much important with this," he said.

Twin Peaks characters won't be like you remember

What's different:

In expected David Lynch-style, you shouldn't try to figure out what to expect. Twin Peaks star Madchen Amick previously told TVGuide.com that there's a lot of surprises coming for fans. "You don't want to give it away," she said. "Some of the characters aren't where you think they might be 25 years later. ... We broke the mold for television [in the 90s]. We're about to break it again."

Where we're at now:

Nevins said that he's seen at least rough cuts of all 18 hours of the revival, but Lynch offered, "There's a lot of work left to do before it goes on air."

How David Lynch cast the actors playing new characters in the revival:

It was a visual process. "You meet people. You see pictures of people. You see videos of people and you get a sense of looking at them or hearing them that they are right or wrong for a particular part," the creator said.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, the parent company of Showtime).