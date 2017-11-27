It's a good day for comedies at CBS.

The network has granted full-season extensions to sophomore comedies Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts, TV Guide has learned.

Man with a Plan got a late start in its second season thanks to football schedule shuffling, but in two weeks it's scored over 6.5 million viewers in Live+7 day ratings. Superior Donuts, which premiered last month, falls slightly behind with 5.77 million viewers with delayed viewing added in. The second-year gaffers join freshman comedies Young Sheldon and 9JKL in enjoying full-season runs.

Superior Donuts Stars Play Most Likely to... Stand-Up Edition

The news comes the same day that the network decided to pull the plug on Wisdom of the Crowd after its initial 13-episode first season run.

This is pretty good news for the CBS comedy slate as it heads into mid-season, as the network has only pulled Bobby Moynihan's Me, Myself and I from the schedule so far this season. The lone remaining comedy for CBS, Johnny Galecki's By the Book, will debut in the spring.

Man with a Plan airs Mondays at 8:30/7:30c, followed by Superior Donuts on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)