It doesn't look good for Wisdom of the Crowd.

CBS has decided to cap the series' first season at 13 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, essentially canceling the series. The network has otherwise handed out additional hours to other freshman dramas SEAL Teamand S.W.A.T.as well as comedies 9JKLand Young Sheldon. The only new show on CBS to see its tenure curbed was the underperforming Me, Myself and I., which was pulled from the schedule in early November.

The decision comes shortly after CBS "looked into" sexual harassment allegations against Wisdom star Jeremy Piven. Three actresses accused Piven of acting inappropriately with them. The actor has vehemently denied the allegations and lamented the "dark times" Hollywood is entering as women come forward with their stories.

Even without the scandal, Wisdom of the Crowd isn't pulling in great numbers by CBS standards. An NFL push has still left Wisdom with an average 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.9 million viewers. It's CBS' lowest Sunday night performer.

The network could still option the series for a sophomore run, but it wouldn't be wise to bet on it.

The rest of Wisdom of the Crowd's freshman run will continue to run Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)