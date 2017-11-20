Superior Donuts boasts one of the funniest cast on TV. The CBS comedy stars four stand-up comedians — Jermaine Fowler, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani and Rell Battle - who've put their comedy bona fides to good use on and off the show.

After doing two stand-up shows together to promote the series premiere earlier this year, the quartet decided to put together a mini comedy tour across the country ahead of the second season, with each of them doing his own set.

During their New York stop, the foursome dropped by our studio and we had to find out who among them was the superior stand-up with a round of Most Likely to... Watch the video to find out who has a habit of forgetting jokes and who recovered from a bomb so well it made Fowler "almost cry laughing."

Superior Donuts airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)