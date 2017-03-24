Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Doug and Carrie together again!

Leah Remini will reunite with her King of Queens hubby Kevin James in the two-part season finale of his freshman sitcom Kevin Can Wait, CBS announced Friday.

Remini will play Vanessa Cellucci, a cop who goes undercover with Kevin (James) as husband and wife after he agrees to come out of retirement for one more assignment.



The two, of course, played husband and wife on The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. Their TV reunion will come almost 10 years to the day of The King of Queens' series finale.

It's been a big month for the former TV spouses. Kevin Can Wait was renewed on Thursday, while A&E picked up Remini's reality show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for a second season last week, and the actress recently joined the pilot for NBC's adaptation of What About Bob?

Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS. Remini's episodes are scheduled to air May 1 and May 8.

