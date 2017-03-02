What About Bob? -- the 1991 flick that had Bill Murray playing a socially clueless psychiatric patient who drives his shrink, Richard Dreyfuss, bonkers -- is being rebooted by NBC with female leads and Leah Remini has been cast as the put-upon doc, TVGuide.com has learned.

What About Barb? will have Remini playing therapist Suzanne, alongside Jessica Gunning (Law & Order: UK), who's playing the patient-without-boundaries Barb. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (The Odd Couple, New Girl), who wrote the pilot, will serve as executive producers.

What About Barb? marks Remini's return to scripted TV; though she starred in the canceled 2013 comedy Family Tools on ABC, she's of course best known for her role as Doug Heffernan's (Kevin James) feisty wife Carrie on King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

She's hardly been away from the small screen since King of Queens ended in 2007. As of late, she's been the face of the Scientology resistance through her A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath -- a sort of living breathing complement to her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood Scientology.