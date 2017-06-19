Last Man Standing won't be making a come back on CMT, after all.

The network, which already airs reruns of the Tim Allen-fronted sitcom, passed on a potential revival over cost concerns. According to to the Hollywood Reporter, CMT and producers at 20th Century Fox Television were in preliminary talks to continue the series but neither side could agree on a number.

Despite respectable ratings, the ABC comedy was canceled in May and fans blamed the network's decision to end it on its conservative values. Allen himself said he was "stunned" and "blindsided" by the cancellation. However, ABC president Channing Dungey maintained that politics had nothing to do with it and that the network was simply reworking its Friday lineup.

Conservatives Threaten ABC Boycott Over Last Man Standing Cancellation

Fox execs Jonnie Davis and Howart Kurtzman previously announced that they would try to find a new home for the series but now that CMT is out of the picture, it's unclear whether that's still the case.