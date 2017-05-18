ABC's cancellation of its Tim Allen comedy series Last Man Standing has become a point of surprising controversy. The series was canned after its sixth season despite boasting very respectable ratings, and fans of the show widely cried foul, alleging that the network was motivated to cancel the show by its conservative political tones and Allen's openly right-wing views.

Now, the parent company of the property, 21st Century Fox, wants to find another network which might air the show since ABC has declined to continue it into its seventh season and beyond.

According to Variety, Fox execs Jonnie Davis and Howart Kurtzman expressed their ire over its cancellation and said that they intend to start looking for other stations that might be interested in continuing the series further.

ABC President Denies Politics Had Anything to Do with Last Man Standing's Cancellation

Kurtzman said, "We really were expecting a pickup. The fact that we didn't get a pickup was a surprise and a disappointment. I think no one was more disappointed than Tim Allen, such a huge star with such a huge following ... We're starting to explore that. If it's not going to go forward at ABC, of course Jonnie and I are hopeful that we can find another home for it."

After the announcement that the show would not be renewed by ABC, Allen wrote on Twitter that he was "blindsided" by the network's decision.

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

The outrage that followed stemmed from some fans' belief that the network's new head, Channing Dungey, cancelled the series because of its conservative leanings. Dungey had previously said that the election of Donald Trump would affect her plans for ABC's programming slate, but she denied that this had any impact on her decision to cancel Last Man Standing.