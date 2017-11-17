We're eight episodes into the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and there's only one question on everyone's mind: when will the show address the pregnancies?

Right now, Kim Kardashian is the only sister to confirm she's expecting a baby, but it's almost been two months since the reports of Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies hit the internet and there's been no word from the First Family on the topic. It doesn't take a genius to assume that this is because they're saving the big confirmations for their show (get that money, Kris Jenner!) — but when will these announcements actually go down?

If the reports are true and Kylie and Khloe are both due around February, then each sister got pregnant sometime around May. This would line up with Kylie's bout with "altitude sickness" in Life of Kylie and the shaman's ominous warning that her boyfriend Travis Scott was currently "inside" her, as pointed out by Kardashians guru Mariah Smith shortly after Kylie's pregnancy was announced.

It stands to reason then that Kylie and Khloe likely each found out they were pregnant sometime between June and July. It's entirely possible that the sisters wouldn't film their immediate reactions to this news, but recreate telling their families after a few weeks. So just to be safe, let's assume they filmed their on-camera reactions to the pregnancies by August at the latest.

Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant and Now Fans Are Super Confused

Based on Mariah Smith's amazing reporting for "Keeping Up with the Kontinuity Errors" over at The Cut (seriously, if you call yourself a Kardashian stan and don't follow Smith's work, you're doing things wrong), we can tell that the first four episodes of the season detailed the Kardashians' exploits from March through May. Starting in Episode 5, we finally began to move forward through time, seeing them gallivant around Calabasas and Cleveland from March all the way through September, which just so happens to be the month that Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies were announced.

(via)

Unfortunately, the one September scene we were blessed with so far only features Kim and her barnacle Jonathan Cheban, whom she watches get a tattoo of "foodgod" on his wrist. In the single scene filmed in August thus far, once again the only sister we see is Kim as she deals with the backlash from her KKW Beauty promo images (which were released in June, just FYI).

But the show is slowly moving towards the make-or-break time period when they will be forced to address Kylie and Khloe's pregnancy reports. There are only four episodes left in the first half of the season — excluding "A Very Kardashian Christmas," a holiday special that will air on Sunday, Nov. 26 — and it appears as though it takes about four episodes for KUWTK to move about a month forward in time, with the occasional random time jumps blended in. However, the Kardashians know that they have to address the pregnancy rumors before the hiatus, otherwise the babies will arrive before the family ever officially confirmed the pregnancies, and that's just throwing away ratings (something Kris would never allow).

With time running out, the show might address Kim's pregnancy as early as this Sunday. Kim's pregnancy was first reported in July, which is just about where the show is now. And once they get Kim's baby news out of the way, the show could launch into Kylie and Khloe's pregnancy announcements as soon as the following episode. Although, it's crucial to note that the following episode, titled "Dog Tired," is the last episode of Season 14 to have released a title and synopsis, so it's more likely that the final two mystery-clad episodes of 2017 (which are scheduled to air on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17) will feature the big pregnancy bombshells.

People Are Freaking Out Over Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

Based on the speed with which KUWTK moves through the family's timelines, those final two episodes would match up with our totally speculatory guess that the on-camera pregnancy announcements would be filmed sometime between the end of July or beginning of August. It also makes great narrative and business sense to save those reveals until the midseason finale, thus raising the anticipation for the next batch of episodes even higher.

If the show ends the first half of the season with the pregnancy confirmations, that means when KUWTK returns, the season could just dive right into a fresh new storyline all about Kim, Kylie and Khloe expecting babies together, not to mention potentially feature three (!!!) separate (!!!) birth episodes (!!!!) in one season (!!!).

So if you're as anxious as I am to get the inside scoop on Khloe and Kylie's pregnancies, just hold out a little longer. We're almost there.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!.