Now Playing Jane the Virgin Stars Reveal Things Will Be a Little "Rocky" for Xo and Ro

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in some other woman's baby carriage.

When Jane the Virgin returns, Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will have to balance their newlywed bliss with the challenges that arise in the wake of Darci's (Justina Machado) baby bombshell -- and it will be a challenge.

"It being a telenovela, it can't always be roses and champagne and lavender, or whatever the saying is. There's going to be some rocky waters in the future [for the couple]," Navedo tells TV Guide.

"We'll see what happens, but at least we're married!" the actress adds.

Although Machado will be busy filming her own series, Netflix's One Day at a Time, Camil promises that she will appear on Jane whenever her schedule permits. That means fans can expect Darci to stir up a lot of drama this season, particularly when it comes to how much she allows Rogelio to be involved in his daughter's life.

Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Ships Jane and Rafael Just as Much as You Do

But even with Darci as an obstacle, Camil reveals that this baby will result in some big -- and positive -- changes for Rogelio going forward. "You know, he's always wanted to raise Jane since the beginning, and now he will have that chance," Camil says. "But he will have the crazy Darci factor next to that opportunity, so that will make things not so much smooth sailing for him."

But it's not just the baby that will cause trouble between Rogelio and Darci. "I think she will start to date one of Rogelio's enemies, so that's going to complicate stuff," Camil teases.

Seeing as Rogelio patched things up with his nemesis Britney Spears, we're betting Esteban (Keller Worthan) will be the one snuggling up with Darci when Jane returns this fall.

Jane the Virgin premieres Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)

Additional reporting by Lindsay Macdonald