Jane the Virgin's third season put Jane (Gina Rodriguez) through the emotional ringer when she suddenly and unexpectedly lost her husband Michael (Brett Dier) from complications of a gunshot wound he sustained in the Season 2 finale. In the wake of Michael's death, a grieving Jane came to lean more and more on Rafael (Justin Baldoni), her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son Mateo. Their newfound closeness has many fans rooting for the two to rekindle their love story, and at least one half of the former on-screen couple is on board.

"I'm such a romantic; I do think Jane and Rafael belong together," Justin Baldoni tells TV Guide. "They come from different worlds. They're so different. [But] the journey they've been on, the destiny, the fate, the heartbreak, the struggle -- I think those are things that make a great marriage. I think those are things that we all root for."

Jane the Virgin Finale Recap: A Wedding, a Baby and Jane's Next Great Love

Of course, this is Jane the Virgin and things are never quite that simple. Once Jane chose Michael, Rafael was forced to moved on and later attempted to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Petra (Yael Grobglas), with whom he has twin daughters. But just the idea that Jane might have feelings for him -- an idea put into his head by an anxious Petra last season -- has Rafael more than a little confused.

"When Petra said that she didn't think he would fight for her if Jane had feelings for him, I think what it did it is, it confused him, because he really compartmentalized and put his feelings for Jane away," says Baldoni. "She chose Michael and they were going to have a life together and he had to take care of himself. And then when Michael died, he became like her brother in many ways. He was her support system. So I think if Jane had feelings for Rafael it would confuse him, and it might mean he wouldn't fight for [Petra]. So in some ways I thinks [Petra] could be right and in another way I think that Rafael's a loyal guy. If he loves Petra then I think he would fight for her."

But even once Rafael eventually makes up his mind about who he wants to be with, the question will still remain: will either woman choose to be with him?

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald

Jane the Virgin returns Friday, Oct. 13 at 9/8c on The CW.