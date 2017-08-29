Now Playing Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Is Rooting for Jane and Rafael

Jane the Virgin has added some serious literary star power to its fourth season. Isabel Allende will appear as herself in an episode this season, TV Guide can exclusively reveal.

Unsurprisingly, the Chilean-American author is one of Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) literary idols. Much like Jane's own writing, Allende's work is often based on a mix of personal experience and historical events, sometimes containing aspects of magical realism but almost always focused on women. Allende is best known for her novels The House of the Spirits and City of the Beasts, and she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama.

"We are overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude that this literary icon is appearing on Jane!" said creator Jennie Snyder Urman.

Jane the Virgin's fourth season, which will only consist of 17 episodes, will also feature Tyler Posey in a recurring role as Jane's first love Adam, who was introduced in the Season 3 finale.

Jane the Virgin will return Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)