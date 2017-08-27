Now Playing Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni Is Rooting for Jane and Rafael

The fourth season of The CW's Jane the Virgin will be its shortest yet, according to TVLine.

The site reports that the newest season, which has been moved to Friday nights, will run for just 17 episodes, which is shorter than the previous three seasons. The first two seasons ran for 22 episodes each, while Season 3 featured 20 episodes.

Before you start worrying that this is a bad sign for Jane's future, you can rest easy. The decision to streamline the new season was reportedly purely a creative one made by the network in conjunction with show creator Jennie Snyder Urman, who has been developing a reboot of Charmed that will serve as a prequel to the original witchcraft-centric series.

Production on the series' fourth season has just begun, with the first table read of the premiere taking place in mid-August, and the stars are already sharing some behind-the-scenes details and images from the set.

Just finished the first table read for season four of jane the virgin and I swear I had a booger the whole time. God, I missed you Jane. — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) August 22, 2017

Love this dude. Can't wait for y'all to see this season! @tylergposey ☺️ https://t.co/HXEW2fmEZn — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) August 22, 2017

Jane the Virgin premieres Friday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)