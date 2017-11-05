Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, has come forward with new accusations of sexual assault against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey.

According to Dreyfuss' account, written for BuzzFeed, the assault occurred in 2008 in London, where Harry was visiting his father, who was preparing to star in the play Complicit, directed by Spacey.

Harry Dreyfuss was 18 years old at the time and a senior in high school. He claims that he'd joined his father for a line-reading session at Spacey's apartment and said Spacey was brazen enough to touch him inappropriately even though his father was right there in the room. Harry claims that his father was too wrapped up in practicing his lines to notice.

"After a few minutes, he put his hand on my thigh. Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious," he wrote. "So after a bit, I came up with what I thought was a brilliant safety tactic: I stood up and walked to the other side of the couch, and sat back down. Bulletproof. But without missing a beat, Kevin stood up too, and followed me. He sat just as close and immediately put his hand back on my thigh."

Harry Dreyfuss says that he confided in Spacey that he'd been too shy to enjoy his trip to London and that he had high regards for the actor during his trip, until the fateful night when he was assaulted by him. He says he declined to speak up at the time and eventually told the story in social settings for many years before deciding to come forward with his own disturbing encounter after hearing other similar reports about Spacey.

Thanks to anyone who's ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

The Oscar winner was first accused by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp of having made an inappropriate advancement against him when he was still a minor. After an outpouring of similar allegations, Netflix has promised to discontinue involvement with production on the series so long as Spacey is involved.

Spacey's rep has reportedly denied the allegations as false.