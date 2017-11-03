House of Cards' final season might look very different than what you're used to.

In the wake of several accusations that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted or harassed members of the House of Cards production staff, Netflix shut down production on the final season to investigate. A total of eight former and current workers on the show came forward with complaints against Spacey, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Now it appears Netflix may be going so far as to write Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood out of the show all together. House of Cards' production has been delayed another two weeks, and a source told The Hollywood Reporter, "They shut it down to figure out how to write him out." That's drastic measures considering he's the star of the show.

Two episodes have reportedly wrapped production already, and the season had been almost completely written by the time Anthony Rapp came out with the first accusation against Spacey. That doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle room to navigate as far as story changes are concerned. It's obviously too soon to tell what kind of changes will be made and how, but given how central Frank is to the plot of House of Cards, the only way they could feasibly get rid of him for the majority of the season would be to kill him off. Right?