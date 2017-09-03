Now Playing Grey's Anatomy Season 14: Who's In, Who's Out (So Far)

The personnel changes at Grey Sloan Memorial just keep coming.

Another cast member is leaving Grey's Anatomy ahead of Season 14 -- and this one for the second time. As reported by TVLine, Tessa Ferrer will not return to the ABC drama this fall.

This is the second time Ferrer has left the show. She originally departed after Season 10, when her character Leah Murphy was fired in the season finale. But Leah was written back into the show in Season 13, when Leah was rehired after a stint at another hospital.

ABC has not officially confirmed the exit, but TVLine cites "multiple" sources close to the show who say she has not been present on set thus far this season and that there are no plans for her to return. So much for the speculation that Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) would rekindle things with Leah, her onetime flame, now that Arizona's Season 13 love interest Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) is out of the picture.

And speaking of Minnick, Ferrer is just the latest Grey's cast member to be jumping ship ahead of Season 14. In addition to her and Dominczyk, Jerrika Hinton is also leaving the show as her character Stephanie decides to pursue a different career path.

There are also plenty of new (and not-so-new) faces heading to the show in the fall. Abigail Spencer is coming on board as Owen's (Kevin McKidd) long-lost sister, Megan; Stefania Spampinato is joining the ranks as the sister of DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti); and former cast member Kim Raver is reprising the role of Teddy Altman.

Are you disappointed Leah is leaving Grey's?

Grey's Anatomy kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.