Grey's Anatomy has snagged a Timeless actress to take over a recurring role.

TV Line reports that Abigail Spencer, who plays Lucy Preston on NBC's time-traveling series, is headed to the Shondaland drama as Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister Megan Hunt. The character was previously portrayed by Bridget Regan but the actress is unable to reprise her role now that she's busy starring in TNT's The Last Ship. Spencer, on the other hand, doesn't go into production on Timeless until January, meaning she was free to work.

In the Season 13 finale, Nathan (Martin Henderson) finds out Megan is still alive and kicking which means there's plenty of drama ahead for Season 14. She was found missing overseas by Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) who will also make her way back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the new season.

The big question now is how long will she be back? And how will Megan's inevitable return affect Nathan's relationship with Meredith (Ellen Pomeo)?

These questions and more will be answered when Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.