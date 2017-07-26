Rosewood's Jaina Lee Ortiz will star in Shondaland's upcoming Grey's Anatomy spin-off, Deadline reports.

Ortiz is believed to have been tapped as the female lead in the still-untitled firehouse spin-off, which is slated for a midseason premiere on ABC. She co-starred with Morris Chestnut on Rosewood for two seasons, and currently can be seen on USA's military drama Shooter.

The spin-off is likely to get a backdoor pilot on Grey's Anatomy this fall that will introduce the characters before it starts its 10-episode first season at midseason. It will follow the firefighters at a Seattle fire company as they attempt to handle the heat in their professional and personal lives. It's being written by Grey's Anatomy executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee and executive-produced by Don Todd and Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The spin-off was set up by Grey's Anatomy's explosive Season 13 finale.

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.