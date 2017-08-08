With Jo's (Camilla Luddington) estranged husband Paul (Matthew Morrison) back in the picture when Grey's Anatomyreturns for Season 14, will her love triangle with DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Alex (Justin Chambers) become a... quadrangle?

Not anytime soon, Luddington assures.

"I have yet to read a script that has my ex-husband back in it," Luddington told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Los Angeles this week. "It's definitely a storyline that I hope we explore, because it's so important. But right now, it's [DeLuca] and Alex."

Of course, Jo has no idea that Alex went to confront her ex at the end of Season 13 -- and DeLuca has no idea either.

"When Jo finds out that Alex did that, I don't know what her reaction's going to be," Luddington admits. "I feel like it could go either way. They're in a really interesting time in their relationship, and it's very tricky. ... Do I think that it could push them even further away from each other? It's definitely possible."

But will it push Jo further away from Alex and then into the arms of DeLuca? We'll have to wait and see, but this is Grey's, so one thing is certain: there will be complications. For now, Jo will be leaning on DeLuca in a friendship capacity in Stephanie's (Jerrika Hinton) absence. And, after confessing his feelings to Jo didn't go over so well at the end of last season, DeLuca may be looking to move on.

"It might be a little bit more awkward, now that there's some things that have been shared between us that are a little bit more intimate," Gianniotti tells TV Guide. "We're bringing on some new people, and so there might be something there. ... If [a new romance] was to happen, I feel like Jo's the one that got away [for DeLuca]."

Adds Luddington: "This season's going to be very sexy. ... I can imagine [Jo] maybe feeling a little bit jealous if DeLuca started dating someone else. But I think she's at a time in her life right now where she has to deal with her own emotional journey and what she's going through in her past ... before she really jumps straight into a relationship with someone else. There's some stuff that she has to work through."

Grey's Anatomy kicks off Season 14 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.