An exciting new doctor is headed to Grey's Anatomy in Season 14.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to report that Stefania Spampinato has been added to the Shondaland drama as Carina DeLuca, the sister of Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). Coming straight from Italy, her addition as a new resident at Grey Sloan spells bad news for Andrew.

"We're going to see a new dynamic in the hospital as his sister arrives, and it's not exactly good news; he's frustrated by it," Gianniotti explained. Spampinato's multi-episode arc will delve into the DeLucas' backstory but it also means there's some sibling drama ahead.

"She has a very interesting and controversial -- some would say -- profession within the medical field, which makes him uncomfortable," he added. "It's a thorn in his side, her being there, but everybody else is quite fond of her. She will be working [at the hospital], and she's going to help tell the story of DeLuca and how he comes from Italy. They're going to speak a little bit of Italian, which will be nice for the Italian fans, because [the show's] so big in Italy."

The news comes after TV Line revealed that Marika Dominczyk would not be returning as Eliza Minnick, a Grey Sloan consultant and love interest for Arizona (Jessica Capshaw). On a more positive note, Timeless actress Abigail Spencer joins the series as Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister Megan Hunt and Kim Raver is set to return as Dr. Teddy Altman.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.