Game of Thrones fans may finally get their dream cage match.

After the latest trailer for Season 7 dropped, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a blink-and-you'll-miss it moment that they're hoping confirms that the much-anticipated Cleganebowl will happen this season.

In the shot, as pointed out by Vanity Fair, the Hound (Rory McCann) can be seen unsheathing his sword in what appears to be the Dragonpit in King's Landing. Understandably, the proximity to his brother, the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who is based in capital, has lead many to speculate that the two will face off in the epic bro vs. bro showdown that has been predicted for years.

Although never seen before, the Dragonpit is set to host one of the biggest character meet-ups in the HBO drama's history. According to Watchers on the Wall, one of the most reliable sources for Thrones news, over a dozen characters will be involved in a scene at the Dragonpit this season, including Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jon (Kit Harington) and both Clegane brothers.

Rather than duke it out between their armies, does Cersei send the Mountain into the pit as her champion and Dany and/or Jon sends the Hound? Seeing as the Hound was last seen joining up with the Brotherhood without Banners and the trailer shows Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) and Jon fighting alongside each other, it's not completely out of the question that the Hound would be working with the Targaryen heirs.

Of course, we won't actually know what goes down at the Dragonpit until Season 7 airs, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Cleganebowl to go down this summer.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.