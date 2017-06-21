

A new Game of Thrones trailer is here, which means it's once again time to slow it down and watch frame-by-frame for spoilers. Unfortunately, the HBO marketing team has an annoying habit of releasing trailers that don't reveal much of anything, so sadly this new trailer doesn't sport too many clues.

We caught a glance at the Gold Cloaks marching victoriously through King's Landing, which seems to indicate Cersei's (Lena Headey) rule might be safe so far. There's a plethora of battle scenes, all of which seem to have dozens of people and horses on fire, so we should definitely expect Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons to fight the good fight more than once this year. An epic boat battle -- most likely Yara's (Gemma Whelan) final battle against her uncle for control of the Iron Islands -- also makes an appearance.

The one shot that does seem spoilery, however, is the shot of Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in a wheelchair, presumably after warging into a crow to spy on the Night King.

The warging part is cool (and it's still totally creepy that the Night King can see him doing it), but we're more interested in the Weirwood trees in the background.

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Game of Thrones

White trunk, red leaves. Look familiar?

They should because you just saw them at the beginning of the trailer as Sansa (Sophie Turner) walks past them while Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) narrates. You'll also remember them from previous seasons in the Godswood surrounding Winterfell. Ipso facto, it's safe to assume Bran is finally making it back to Winterfell to reunite with his siblings.

That just leaves Arya (Maisie Williams) out in the cold, and all we've seen of her so far are solitary shots of her on horseback that could be in North. With Winter finally here, it's hard to tell what's North and what's just cold -- the struggle is real, guys.

Sansa's final quote in the trailer, however, leads us to believe that a Stark family reunion is imminent.

"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

Game of Thrones premieres July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.