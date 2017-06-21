"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives."

That's what Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) says at the end of the second full trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, which hit the internet on Wednesday. It's about togetherness -- between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), most significantly, but also everyone living against the army of the dead coming from beyond the Wall.

The most notable takeaway from the trailer, however, is that somebody finally thought to build a wheelchair for Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright)!

Seriously, though, it's a great trailer that promises epic action and high drama. Winter is here, and it's bringing big things with it.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO. It will consist of seven episodes, including the series' longest one yet.