Flip or Flop might not be done just yet after all.

Following the early January announcement that the married stars of the hit HGTV renovation series, Christina and Tarek El Moussa, were heading for divorce, it seemed likely that their shared series might end right alongside their union, once the year's final stretch of filming completed the estranged couples' contracts with the network. However, new reports suggest that their pair might not allow their off-screen acrimony to affect the future of their small screen presence together after all.

According to People, the El Moussas are now interested in continuing to film Flip or Flop together, despite earlier expectations that they'd back away from the show once their contractual obligations ran their course. TMZ adds that the decision of whether to press forward with more seasons is now in the hands of the network, who'll keep close tabs on ratings results before making any decisions about the future of Flip or Flop -- or even potential spin-offs of the hit series.

Reports that they'd like to continue Flip or Flop certainly coalesce with their stated intention to "plan to continue our professional life together" as well as the network's refusal to commit to shuttering its series. In response to rumors that the show would end after its eighth season, airing in 2017, HGTV told TVGuide.com simply, "We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled."

Christina and Tarek El Moussa separated in December, 2016 after seven years of marriage and two children, citing an incident in which police were called to their home -- reportedly after Tarek ran from the home with a gun to, in his words "blow off steam." The incident was perceived as being possibly suicidal by onlookers who reported his behavior to the police.

Tarek El Moussa then filed for divorce from Christina in January, 2017 citing irreconcilable differences. They are sharing custody of a 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 16-month-old son, Brayden.