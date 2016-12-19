This (unsurprisingly) might be the end for Flip or Flop.

One week after stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced they had split, it appears the future of their popular HGTV show is up in the air. E! News reports that the renovation show is scheduled to film next year to fulfill the couple's contractual obligations, but that Flip or Flop will end after that.

Tarek and Christina decided to step away from their seven-year marriage following an incident in May when police were called after Tarek took a handgun from the house and ran outside. When officers found him on a hiking trial, Tarek reportedly told them he only wanted to "blow off steam" and had no intention of harming himself.

The El Moussas have said they are still evaluating "the future of our marriage" and that they "plan to continue our professional life together." In addition to Flip or Flop, the former couple is also working on a book called Flip Your Life, which will chronicle how they transformed their lives and found success.

HGTV told TVGuide.com in a statement that, as of now, Flip or Flop's production schedule won't be affected by the split: "We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled."