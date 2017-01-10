Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from his wife/Flip or Flop co-star Christina El Moussa, finalizing the end of their marriage -- but they're resolved to keep the show going.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ state that El Moussa cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. He's seeking joint custody of their two children as well as spousal support, with a clause that will allow him to block any attempt from Christina to collect spousal support from him.

Despite all this, a source close to the couple told TMZ that they're being as civil as possible, which they have to be "if they want to continue monetizing what they do."

The HGTV renovation show is still in production, but it's set to end once the El Moussas' contractual obligations are fulfilled.

The El Moussas separated last year after an incident in which police were called to their home, when Tarek left the house with his gun after a fight.