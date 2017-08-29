Jerry Seinfeld will revisit his past in the Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld and we have your first look.

In the preview, which was released on Tuesday, the famed comedian shares anecdotes from his childhood in the '60s backed by never-before-seen footage. The hour-long special is an intimate look at his life before Seinfeld and features great tidbits like those old videos, past jokes, and even interviews with people from his earlier days as a rising comedian.

Taking place at The Comic Strip in New York City, the club that essentially launched his career, he'll revisit the wisecracks that got him noticed in the comedy world. The special will also be interspersed with previously unreleased material, including a library of legal pads with every joke he's written since 1975.

In addition, he's bringing his talk series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to the streaming platform sometime later this year. Past guests include Aziz Ansari, Robert Klein, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jon Stewart, George Wallace and President Barack Obama.

Jerry Before Seinfeld premieres on Sept. 19.