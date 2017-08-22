Netflix is offering up a chance to get to know Jerry Seinfeld on a much deeper level.

The comedian will make his debut on the streaming platform with the stand-up special Jerry Before Seinfeld, an intimate set featuring old jokes, videos from his childhood and so much more. Taking place at The Comic Strip in New York City, the club that launched his career, he'll revisit the quips that essentially put him on everyone's radar.

Plus, the special will be interspersed with never-before-seen material including a library of legal pads with every joke he's written since 1975. The hour-long TV event sounds like a must-see for anyone that calls themselves a Seinfeld fan.

This marks his second collaboration with Netflix. Earlier this year, it was announced that his talk series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will be moving from Crackle to the streaming service for its newest season. The show has seen a variety of guests including President Barack Obama, Aziz Ansari, Robert Klein, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jon Stewart, and George Wallace.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee comes to Netflix in late 2017. Meanwhile, Jerry Before Seinfeld premieres on Sept. 19.