Now Playing The Walking Dead: Here's the Deal With That Helicopter

Even with ratings dipping over the past few seasons, The Walking Dead remains one of television's biggest properties. The same can't be said about the spin-off Fear the Walking Dead, but it's not for a lack of trying by the network.

AMC's latest big-name score for the cast of the upcoming Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead is Maggie Grace, known by fans of genre television as Shannon from ABC's megahit Lost. Grace's other credits include the Taken films, the Twilight franchise and Californication.

Maggie Grace, Lost Photo: ABC



The addition of Grace follows a flurry of high-profile (and surprising) casting as the show attempts to ramp up its familiar faces to boost ratings, which have so far lagged far behind The Walking Dead. The zombie drama recently added Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) and Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) to the cast, and announced that Lennie James' Morgan from The Walking Dead will be joining Fear.

Details on Grace's role have not been revealed yet, but could Grace be playing Elfman's daughter? That's our guess.

Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2018.