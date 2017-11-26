The character who will finally bridge the worlds of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead was revealed during Talking Dead following Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "The King, the Widow, and Rick."

It's Lennie James, going from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead. Morgan is crossing over!

On Talking Dead, James said he was "surprised" that he's the one crossing over, and called the show "Fear of the Walking Dead" three times, so he's still getting his sea legs. He's leaving The Walking Dead at the end of Season 8 to join Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

"Even though Morgan is going to be featured on Fear, he has a lot of story left on The Walking Dead," said The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple in a statement read by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick. "Morgan's arc on The Walking Dead Season 8 positioned him for the story on Fear. It was also important to see Fear's world and characters through new yet familiar eyes."

James starts shooting Fear the Walking Dead Monday morning in Austin, TX.

Lennie James, The Walking Dead Photo: Gene Page/AMC

It's a big surprise, because signs pointed to it being Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), a fan favorite who died on The Walking Dead in Season 7. Since Fear the Walking Dead is a prequel and the setting of FTWD's fourth season is shifting to Houston, where Abraham was from, it seemed like FTWD was going to feature Abraham before he joined up with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang.

Previously, Fear the Walking Dead co-creator and showrunner Dave Erickson had said there would never be a crossover between the shows, but Erickson has since left the show and Scott Gimple has joined the spin-off as a consulting executive producer. Those moves, plus declining ratings on both series, means the time for a crossover is now right.

It would have been more fun to be surprised by a familiar face while watching the show, but this gives us time to prepare and psych ourselves up for the crossover in other ways. Like speculating on how Morgan's Walking Dead exit could possibly set up his move to Fear the Walking Dead. Does he build a time machine?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2018.