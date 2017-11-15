Jenna Elfman, the actress known for the late '90s sitcom Dharma & Greg, has joined the cast of Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead's even grimmer spin-off, The Wrap reports.

AMC announced that Elfman will be a series regular in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, but didn't release any details about who Elfman will be playing.

It's a surprising casting choice — Elfman is known almost exclusively as a comedy actress — and a bold move by new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who are taking over for co-creator Dave Erickson.

The Mindy Project's Garret Dillahunt was also announced as a series regular on Tuesday, which will reunite him with his Deadwood co-star Kim Dickens. (The show has a fondness for Deadwood alumni; Season 3A antagonist Dayton Callie was also a cast member on HBO's classic Western.)

Fear the Walking Dead is planning a crossover with its parent series; signs point to it being The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz reprising his role as Abraham Ford on Fear the Walking Dead. Maybe Thomas Gibson will show up and make it a Dharma & Greg crossover, too.

Elfman was last seen on ABC's one-season sitcom Imaginary Mary.